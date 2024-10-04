Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Rating Reiterated by Brookline Capital Management

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

VRCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 625.06% and a negative return on equity of 591.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Verrica Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 25,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $179,754.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 25,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $179,754.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,931 shares in the company, valued at $754,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ted White sold 32,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $229,231.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,854.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verrica Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $2,041,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $332,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $69,000. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

