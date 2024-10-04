Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) PT Lowered to $48.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VTLE. KeyCorp lowered Vital Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vital Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.91.

Vital Energy stock opened at $30.26 on Monday. Vital Energy has a 52-week low of $25.94 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 400.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

