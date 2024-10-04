Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $88.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Voya Financial traded as high as $79.74 and last traded at $79.09, with a volume of 23818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.51.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Voya Financial Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 56.2% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6,850.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.83.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Voya Financial’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.57%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Stories

