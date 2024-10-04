Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $88.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Voya Financial traded as high as $79.74 and last traded at $79.09, with a volume of 23818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.51.
VOYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.82.
The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.83.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Voya Financial’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.57%.
Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.
