Walter S. Woltosz Sells 20,000 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $625,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,481,592 shares in the company, valued at $108,834,565.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

Shares of SLP opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $605.10 million, a P/E ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 0.70. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $51.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.84.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.92 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 14.36%. Simulations Plus’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLP. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SLP

About Simulations Plus

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.