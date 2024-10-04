Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Up 6.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $8.84 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 616,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 986,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Specifically, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 2,791,930 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at $134,205,528. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Down 3.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of -1.13.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,395.99% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 908,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 348,300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 13.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 3.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,664,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 28,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Featured Articles

