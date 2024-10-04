Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $183.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $183.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.83.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $165.15 on Tuesday. Leidos has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $166.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.07 and a 200-day moving average of $144.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,605.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Leidos by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

