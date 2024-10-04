Wells Fargo & Company Increases Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target to $83.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CHK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.92.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.59. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $69.12 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 32.4% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 75.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Further Reading

