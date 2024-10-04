Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Wells Fargo & Company restated their overweight rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00.

EPRT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $36.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.65. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $34.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.31%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $899,323.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,076 shares in the company, valued at $14,421,637.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 22,525 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 28,524 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,048,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,794,000 after buying an additional 56,990 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 18,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

