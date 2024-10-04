Wells Fargo & Company Trims Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Target Price to $219.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $219.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FANG. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Johnson Rice downgraded Diamondback Energy from a strong-buy rating to a moderate buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $207.68.

FANG stock opened at $188.30 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $143.08 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.52 and its 200 day moving average is $195.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 18.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $2.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 198,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,828,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 602,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,487,000 after acquiring an additional 74,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

