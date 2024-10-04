Welltower’s (WELL) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $135.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $134.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.38.

Get Welltower alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WELL

Welltower Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $126.46 on Tuesday. Welltower has a 52-week low of $79.56 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 156.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.15 and a 200-day moving average of $106.81.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 4.8% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welltower

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.