William D. Mosley Sells 20,000 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.68, for a total value of $2,153,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 648,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,842,970.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $108.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.60. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $64.12 and a 12 month high of $113.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,710 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.94.

View Our Latest Report on STX

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.