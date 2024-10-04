William Hemmings Purchases 7,250 Shares of Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Stock

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) insider William Hemmings bought 7,250 shares of Worldwide Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 345 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £25,012.50 ($33,457.06).

Worldwide Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WWH stock opened at GBX 348 ($4.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of £1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,320.00 and a beta of 0.29. Worldwide Healthcare has a 1 year low of GBX 286 ($3.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 372.50 ($4.98). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 359.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 351.07.

Worldwide Healthcare Company Profile

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

