William Hemmings Purchases 7,250 Shares of Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Stock

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) insider William Hemmings bought 7,250 shares of Worldwide Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 345 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £25,012.50 ($33,457.06).
Worldwide Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of WWH stock opened at GBX 348 ($4.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of £1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,320.00 and a beta of 0.29. Worldwide Healthcare has a 1 year low of GBX 286 ($3.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 372.50 ($4.98). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 359.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 351.07.
Worldwide Healthcare Company Profile
