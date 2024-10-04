Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

WWLNF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised shares of Worldline to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. New Street Research upgraded shares of Worldline to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS WWLNF opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Worldline has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

