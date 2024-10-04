Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Yum China from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Yum China Trading Down 3.5 %

YUMC stock opened at $49.24 on Monday. Yum China has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $56.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average is $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.34.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeff Kuai bought 3,900 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,608. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Leila Zhang purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.36 per share, for a total transaction of $133,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 41,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kuai bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $619,671. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in Yum China by 38.4% during the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 12,223,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,987 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Yum China by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,967,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,073,000 after buying an additional 121,617 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Yum China by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,584,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,139,000 after buying an additional 582,792 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,256,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,135,000 after acquiring an additional 836,194 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 56.3% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,394,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,859 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

