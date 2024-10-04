Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair raised Zevra Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ZVRA opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.94. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 124.85% and a negative net margin of 274.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,340. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $105,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

