Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Robert Schlossman Sells 4,947 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $842,078.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,254,563.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ZS opened at $169.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.85 and a 200-day moving average of $181.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.61 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.63 and a 1-year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,683,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $47,217,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,426,000 after purchasing an additional 206,908 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $27,954,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,287,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.39.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

