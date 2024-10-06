Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22-1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. Albany International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.900-3.400 EPS.

Albany International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $77.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.84. Albany International has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $99.41.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Albany International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Albany International from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Albany International from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Albany International

Albany International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.