Analysts Set ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) PT at $149.00

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.00.

ICUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $1,872,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,320,691.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $408,376.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,324.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $1,872,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,320,691.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,552 shares of company stock worth $6,679,322 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ICU Medical by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth $20,669,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 539.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after acquiring an additional 149,313 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 433,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,272,000 after acquiring an additional 114,344 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICUI opened at $179.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.62. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $78.28 and a 52-week high of $188.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.41.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.64 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

