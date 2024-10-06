BMO Capital Markets Boosts Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Price Target to $390.00

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPAY. Wolfe Research raised Corpay from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Corpay from $331.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $337.92.

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $331.00 on Thursday. Corpay has a fifty-two week low of $220.39 and a fifty-two week high of $331.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.62.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corpay will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPAY. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

