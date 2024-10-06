Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Director Sells $14,400.00 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $14,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,832. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Couchbase Trading Up 1.9 %

BASE opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $737.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.51. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.84%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BASE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler Companies started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Couchbase

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth $9,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,014,000 after buying an additional 227,828 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 346.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 204,396 shares in the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,504,000. Finally, EVR Research LP raised its holdings in Couchbase by 9.4% in the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,081,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 179,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.