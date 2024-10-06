Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOXF. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $40.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $97.36. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Fox Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $348.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 4,800 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $198,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,135.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,793,000 after purchasing an additional 228,339 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 25,005.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,388,000 after buying an additional 1,578,822 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,230,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,294,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 913,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

