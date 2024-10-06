Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells $60,575.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $60,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,325. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $29,972.60.

On Thursday, August 15th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $27,194.85.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $24.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.13. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.58 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $46,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,580 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,499 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,198,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,374,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,396,000 after buying an additional 511,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

