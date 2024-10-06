Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Sells $97,917.26 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 36,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $97,917.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,035,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,943.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Thursday, August 22nd, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 50,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $142,500.00.

loanDepot Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on loanDepot

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 66.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares during the period. Finally, 272 Capital LP lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 107.4% during the second quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 183,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 94,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.