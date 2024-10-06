Insider Selling: Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) COO Sells $20,690.24 in Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) COO Sam Boong Park sold 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $20,690.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,342.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGHT opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $292.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.71. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 11.01.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 65.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGHT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.40 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SGHT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sight Sciences by 31.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 51.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 40.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sight Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.