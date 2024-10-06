Insider Selling: Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Insider Sells 5,999 Shares of Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $34,914.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,525.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Voyager Therapeutics Trading Up 17.5 %
NASDAQ VYGR opened at $7.04 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $382.93 million, a PE ratio of -140.80 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.20. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.
