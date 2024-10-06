International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Raised to $210.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bernstein Bank from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. DZ Bank lowered International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.35.

NYSE IBM opened at $226.00 on Thursday. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $226.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.23. The firm has a market cap of $207.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

