Iris Energy’s (IREN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Iris Energy from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iris Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Shares of IREN opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IREN. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Iris Energy by 373.9% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

