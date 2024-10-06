Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th.
Katana Capital Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. Katana Capital Limited was founded on September 19, 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.
