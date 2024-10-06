Macquarie Boosts Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $26.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.97.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 3.9 %

CCL stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 2.69.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

