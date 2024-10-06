Michael P. Dube Sells 2,012 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $38,248.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,698.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $17.99 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.68 million. The firm’s revenue was down 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTLA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.77.
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.
