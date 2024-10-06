Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $69.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Dbs Bank started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $64.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SLB

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Schlumberger has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $61.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.7% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.0% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.