Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) CTO Sells $18,970.33 in Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CTO David Badawi sold 3,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $18,970.33. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,756,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,521,321.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sight Sciences Stock Down 3.2 %

Sight Sciences stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.71. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 65.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.40 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Get Our Latest Report on SGHT

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGHT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 86.9% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 560,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 260,594 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sight Sciences by 31.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sight Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.