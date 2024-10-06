Stifel Nicolaus Raises Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target to $65.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of Lamb Weston from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.40.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $68.85 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,610,287.11. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 357.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 135.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

