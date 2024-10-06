TD Cowen Trims Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Target Price to $23.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on LEVI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a positive rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

LEVI opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $24.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.57%.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $79,778.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,508.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $79,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,508.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,520. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,334 shares of company stock worth $655,765 in the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,083.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,923,206 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $37,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,107 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,070.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,431,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,600,000 after buying an additional 1,365,574 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6,794.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,244,873 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $24,001,000 after buying an additional 1,226,818 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,625,378 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $109,584,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,274,326 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $82,409,000 after acquiring an additional 756,926 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

