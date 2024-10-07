AAR (NYSE:AIR) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $83.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIR. StockNews.com cut AAR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.50.

Get AAR alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIR

AAR Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AAR stock opened at $65.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.70. AAR has a 52-week low of $54.71 and a 52-week high of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $661.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.60 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AAR will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AAR

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in AAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,754,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AAR by 1,956.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,154,000 after buying an additional 865,705 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in AAR during the 1st quarter worth about $25,794,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 889.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 391,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after buying an additional 351,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 297,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after acquiring an additional 135,445 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AAR

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.