Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Shares of AMD opened at $170.90 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.16 and its 200 day moving average is $157.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $276.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

