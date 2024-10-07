Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Agenus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. William Blair lowered shares of Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. Agenus has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.
Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.00) EPS. Analysts forecast that Agenus will post -10.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
