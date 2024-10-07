Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Agenus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. William Blair lowered shares of Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Agenus by 81.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 84,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agenus by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,401,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134,232 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Agenus by 1,959.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 757,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 720,629 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Agenus by 52.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 357,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 123,058 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. 61.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. Agenus has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.00) EPS. Analysts forecast that Agenus will post -10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

