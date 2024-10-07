Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.00.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AGYS. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a report on Monday, September 16th. William Blair began coverage on Agilysys in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,530,000 after acquiring an additional 217,008 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Agilysys by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,920,000 after acquiring an additional 87,549 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agilysys by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 686,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,805,000 after acquiring an additional 65,672 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Agilysys by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $106.73 on Wednesday. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $63.78 and a 52 week high of $114.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.21 and its 200-day moving average is $97.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.83.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 40.32%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.
