Analysts Set i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT at $26.83

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IIIV. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on i3 Verticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IIIV

Institutional Trading of i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals Stock Up 3.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Long Path Partners LP acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,756,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in i3 Verticals by 43.1% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after purchasing an additional 337,576 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,443,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 306,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 155,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 245,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 146,222 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $21.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $735.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,196.00 and a beta of 1.54. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.31). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $56.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.