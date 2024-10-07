Analysts Set i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT at $26.83

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.14.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IIIV. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on i3 Verticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IIIV
Institutional Trading of i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $21.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $735.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,196.00 and a beta of 1.54. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.31). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $56.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than i3 Verticals
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.