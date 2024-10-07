Analyzing KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) & Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY)

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) and Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

KORE Group has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Italia has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KORE Group and Telecom Italia”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $284.94 million 0.13 -$167.04 million ($9.40) -0.23 Telecom Italia $16.86 billion 0.35 -$3.08 billion N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

KORE Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telecom Italia.

57.5% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of KORE Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for KORE Group and Telecom Italia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Telecom Italia 0 0 0 0 N/A

KORE Group currently has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 251.68%. Given KORE Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Telecom Italia.

Profitability

This table compares KORE Group and Telecom Italia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -74.03% -389.39% -15.95% Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

KORE Group beats Telecom Italia on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company’s products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed-line and mobile telecommunications operators; and development, engineering, construction, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), and systems and properties. Telecom Italia S.p.A. was incorporated in 1908 and is based in Milan, Italy.

