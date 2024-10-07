AngioDynamics’ (ANGO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.65. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

