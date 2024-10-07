Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues Earnings Results

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.31 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.900-5.200 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.90-5.20 EPS.

APOG stock opened at $83.93 on Monday. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $86.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,877.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on APOG shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

