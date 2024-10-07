Arcus Biosciences’ (RCUS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arcus Biosciences to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 8.8 %

RCUS stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.88. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.02). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 100.81%. The company had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. Arcus Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 51.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.