Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Price Target Cut to $39.50

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $39.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

APAM has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.83.

NYSE:APAM opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average of $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $46.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $270.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 71.76%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

