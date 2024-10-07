Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Lithium from $36.00 to $25.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Atlas Lithium Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATLX opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Atlas Lithium has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Lithium will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Lithium Company Profile

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

