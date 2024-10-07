Bank of America Increases CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $180.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a hold rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $213.77.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $224.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.64. CME Group has a 52-week low of $190.70 and a 52-week high of $226.78. The company has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,891,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 44,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,588,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 18,017 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

