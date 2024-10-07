Bank of America Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $33.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Warner Music Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Redburn Atlantic restated a sell rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.33.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

WMG opened at $31.14 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 101.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 135,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $3,812,077.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,725,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,790,405.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 628,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,628,757 in the last 90 days. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,713,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,690 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $759,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 289.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 69,089 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,579,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,669,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,657,000 after purchasing an additional 684,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

