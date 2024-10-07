Barclays Cuts BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $86.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMRN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.32.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $69.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $67.75 and a one year high of $99.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.17.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.