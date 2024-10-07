BMO Capital Markets Cuts Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $165.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Valero Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $165.20.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $142.42 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,956,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,532,000 after buying an additional 192,397 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,319,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,007,000 after buying an additional 237,347 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,445,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $447,957,000 after buying an additional 122,207 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,018,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,118,000 after buying an additional 56,989 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,809,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,394,000 after buying an additional 82,539 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

