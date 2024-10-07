BMO Capital Markets Trims Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Target Price to C$12.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AAV. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Advantage Energy to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.21.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$9.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$8.02 and a twelve month high of C$11.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$100.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$108.50 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 16.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 1.4695513 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advantage Energy

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood acquired 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.20 per share, with a total value of C$50,002.00. In other news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood bought 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,002.00. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,919.20. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 69,435 shares of company stock valued at $658,321. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.